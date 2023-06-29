BIRTH
To Brian and Traci Petrus of New Castle, a son on June 28, 2023, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
State police
A battery charger and car batteries valued at $700 were stolen during a break-in at a Perry Highway garage in Washington Township.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High 83F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 12:59 pm
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Red Air Quality Alert for Ground Level Ozone, until midnight EDT tonight. A code RED air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the local region are unhealthful for the general population. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding outdoor exercise or strenuous activity. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles, visit http://www.airnow.gov and https://www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/AQPartnersWeb/
