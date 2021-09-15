A full slate of high school football games is on the docket this week around Lawrence County.
This week marks the first time all season that all eight teams will be on the field and competing in a regular season game. There are seven games total, one of which is set for Saturday.
Conference play makes its debut this year as well. Seven of the eight schools will be involved in a conference or region matchup.
Following is a closer look at each matchup:
SUMMIT ACADEMY (0-3) AT NEW CASTLE (2-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
The WPIAL Class 4A Red Hurricane has won two consecutive games and is building momentum toward a road showdown next week against Class 3A power Central Valley. The contest against the Class 2A Knights is nonsection.
'Canes quarterback Chris Hood has rushed for 298 yards on 34 carries and five touchdowns. He has thrown for 334 yards on 28-of-53 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
New Castle coach Joe Cowart won his 50th game as the program's coach last week in a 40-14 decision over Mars. Cowart is in his 10th season at the helm.
ROCHESTER (2-0) AT UNION (2-1), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is the WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference opener for both schools.
