Football Preview 2021, which ran in the Friday edition of the New Castle News, was produced by the sports staff.
Sports editor Ron Poniewasz Jr., along with correspondent Joe Sager, teamed up on the previews. Poniewasz also was in charge of editing, production, schedules and rosters.
Bob Fusco handled the layout of the tab.
Clark's Studio provided the team photos.
