The N.O.W. Project will resume its drive-through monthly food distributions at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Cascade Galleria.
Distribution could start as early as 8 a.m.
Those wishing to receive food should begin to line up at the intersection of the Columbus Inner Belt and West Washington Street.
All vehicles must enter the site from the rear entrance off the Inner Belt.
The food is available to anyone in need, and up to 1,500 families will receive boxes containing milk, shelf-stable food and fresh produce. Boxes will be loaded directly into vehicles by volunteers.
The Cascade Galleria — formerly the Towne Mall — is located at 200 S. Jefferson St., New Castle.
N.O.W. — Nourishing Others’ Well-being — is sponsored by Jubilee Ministries International along with the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.