IF YOU'RE GOING ...
•The Holy Spirit Parish Festival will take place Wednesday through Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. each day, on the grounds of St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. The event includes food, live entertainment, a kiddieland with rides and games, and a grand raffle with a top prize of $15,000. Fireworks by StarFire Corp. will wrap up the event Saturday evening.
THE FOOD
Nightly specials: Aug. 7, Greens and beans and stuffed hot pepper; Aug. 8, Chicken Florentine over rice; Aug. 9, Penne in vodka sauce with sausage; Aug. 10, Polenta in red sauce with sausage
Every night: Cavatelli, pasta fagioli, eggplant, steak sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, meatball sandwiches, kielbasa sandwiches, fried dough, baked goods and Italian pastries, lamb and chicken on the rod, pizza, pepperoni puffs and pizza greens, beer, hot dogs, french fries, spiral fries, ice cream, Italian ice, nachos, popcorn, soft drinks, lemon shakes
FOOD TICKETS
Advance food tickets are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and tomorrow at the St. Vitus School office, 915 S. Jefferson St.; St. James the Apostle office, 4019 Route 422, Pulaski; St. Anthony office, 411 W. Poland Ave., Bessemer; St. Camillus office, 314 W. Englewood Ave (no sales between 12:30 and 1 p.m.). Advance ticket buyers get 10 percent more in tickets for every $10 spent.
THE ENTERTAINMENT
Aug. 7: Faiella’s Strolling Magicians, 6 to 9 p.m.; Lawrence County Band, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 8: Steve Fazzini, 5 to 7 p.m.; Red Coat Band, 7 to 9 p.m.; Baby Doll Dance, 9:30 p.m.
Aug. 9: Gene Testa, 5 to 7 p.m.; Lawrence County Brass, 7 to 9 p.m.; Dorals, 8 to 10 p.m.
Aug. 10: Nunzio Burrelli, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Butch Nichols Band, 8 to 10 p.m.
THE COMMITTEE
Bo DeCarbo, chairman; Mike Marshall, Sharon Marshall, Nancy Bonk, Jean Pasquale, Dr. Tom Zumpella, Bob Hetrick, Chuck Chirozzi, Jodi Russo, Ruthann Venasco, Justin Venasco, Ed Sharbaugh, Sherry Cherry, Natalie DeCarbo, Mark Mijavec
