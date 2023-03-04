The River Valley Community Resource Center is hosting a “Fashion Corner” featuring the spring collection of TJ Maxx in Hermitage. The event begins at 3 p.m. March 5 at the center, 320 Shenango St., in Pulaski.
This fashion event is for all the ladies who want to look their best especially as the sun starts shining and Easter is approaching. Along with fashion, the day promises to be filled with music, refreshments and a lot of fun. There’s also a chance to show your own outfit and shine like a star.
For more information, visit www.rivervalleycomplex.com or call (724) 651-8130.
