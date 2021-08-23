When Brian Cosgrove led his 1,383-pound 4-H steer into the sale ring Saturday at the Junior Livestock Auction, he never expected to walk out of there with $17,000 n his hands.
But in the face of tragedy, the Lawrence County farm and county fair communities rally to help their fellow farmers.
The livestock sale, held each year on the last day of the Lawrence County Fair, featuring animals for sale for meat that are raised throughout the year by 4-H and FFA youths. The youths as part of their project are responsible for rounding up bidders for their animals who are family, friends and local business owners. Those people in turn go to the fair and get a number on a card to bid on their youth's animal. Animals sold there include sheep, pigs, beef cattle, rabbits and goats.
Cosgrove, 17, had purchased a steer from a local breeder, which he raised as his project in the Animal House 4-H Club.
His father, Robert J. Cosgrove, who was well known in the Enon Valley area and in the farm community, died unexpectedly on July 30 at age 57. The elder Cosgrove was affectionately
ectionately known in his community as the “Corn Fairy,” because he delivered sweet corn to all his friends.
Brian will be a senior at Mohawk High School this year. Ed Clark, a close family friend and farmer, decided to help him out in furthering his future goals.
“My idea was to raise some money for him,” Clark said. In addition to the loss and grief Brian was suffering, “he had planned to go to welding school after graduation, and as concerned he wouldn't be able to afford it with his father being gone.”
So Clark had the idea of rounding up some community support to raise money to buy his steer at the auction.
Clark clued in the livestock sale auctioneer, Duke Whiting, about his plan, and Clark and his wife, Peggy, were bidding against each other to drive up the bidding amount per pound. They already had raised $11,000 in donations for their bidding.
Whiting as the auctioneer gave a talk to the group about why the bidding was going up to $8 per pound at the time. He then asked that if anyone in the audience wanted to contribute, to raise their numbers, Clark said.
“ It was a wall of white,” he said.
Clark, who was close with Brian's father, said, “It was pretty emotional for all of us, not only for he community in Enon Valley but the whole 4-H and fair community.
By the end of the bidding, the Hereford-Charolais cross steer had sold for $12.10 per pound and yielded about $17,000.
The buyers turned the meat from the steer over to the Cosgrove family to use, and Beatty's Country Market in Little Beaver Township is donating the processing of the animal.
Robert Cosgrove was a few years older than Clark and had grown up with Clark's
brothers. His son, Shane, and Brian are good friends at school, Clark explained, “and we've helped him through the years with his 4-H project. Brian wanted to show steers.
Clark, who is grieving the loss of his friend, decided that “this was one of those
things where we needed to get community support behind the family and show them that everyone is here for them,” he said, adding, “It's been a long three weeks.”
Brian was determined to take that steer to the fair and exhibit it, Clark said, “even with all of the tragedy in that short time frame.”
The devised bidding war was kept a secret from the Cosgrove family.
“It was a total surprise,” Clark said, adding that at least 25 people donated.”
Clark, a 4-H member in his younger years and a 4-H leader now, believes that the $12.10 per pound for the steer is a record set in any recent years of the fair that he ever remembers. “I was totally thrilled with the support that everybody gave. I wish I had a picture of when Duke made the announcement, and all you saw was the white cards.”
