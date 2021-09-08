The new season for high school fall sports was just under way.
Teams had been practicing for a couple of weeks in some instances and most sports had at least one game completed.
The events of Sept. 11, 2001 caught the attention of everyone across the country.
"I was in the classroom," said Dave Bredl, longtime Mohawk cross country coach, who was in that role in 2001. "Back then, we didn't have TVs in every room at school.
"I don't know if we had computers in our room yet, either. I remember hearing it happened. Then I heard another one flew into the World Trade Center. Then I knew, something is going on here. The means of communication we have now, compared to then, has changed."
Bredl, who is 66 and a 1972 Mohawk graduate, retired in 2015 as a junior high science teacher at Mohawk.
Wilmington girls soccer coach Ben Bailey was the team's coach in 2001. He has been in that role since 1997.
"I was working at the YMCA. I was the sports director there," Bailey said. "I was in the lobby. I saw it flash on the TV that morning. Right after the first plane hit is when I saw it.
"When I first saw it, I thought it was a malfunction. A plane issue. Then the second one hit. Then I realized what was going on. It was tough to watch."
Bailey, 46, is a 1993 Wilmington graduate. He has over 300 wins as the Lady Greyhounds' girls soccer coach.
In the Sept. 12, 2001 edition of the New Castle News, Westminster and Slippery Rock postponed their respective collegiate sporting events that were slated for Sept. 11.
One girls soccer match was reported to The News that was played on Sept. 11 — a 7-4 Mohawk win over Riverside.
There were eight high school sports events on the slate for Sept. 12. Seven of those matchups were contested and reported to The News.
"The first thing that went through my mind was what is going to happen," Bailey said. "There was a lot of concern for family members; we talked about what might happen.
"I don't recall if we had any practices postponed. If I remember right, we still continued with practice. I don't think any games were postponed."
Said Bredl, "I do recall it being a little more subdued when we got back to practice. Just getting back into the routine of things took their mind off what was going on. After school activities were canceled on Sept. 11. But nothing the following days."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.