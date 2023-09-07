New Castle
The Lawrence County Federated Library System board meeting is at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Copernicus Room at the New Castle Public Library.
The library’s board of trustees will meet at 1 p.m. Sept. 18. The board of trustees is the governing board of the New Castle Public Library. Meetings are open to the public.
Book Talk will meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 in the Copernicus Room to discuss “Five Smooth Stones” by Ann Fairbairn.
Friends of the New Castle Public Library, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to promoting, supporting and advocating for the library, welcomes new members. Dues are $10 per year. The Friends operate the Book Cellar, which is still operating on the first floor of the library.
Join like-minded adult fans of anime at Fandoms 18+ from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sep. 18. The group meets on the first Monday of every month.
The Evening Book Club will discuss Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” on Oct. 3.
Wednesday Night Movies start at 5:30 p.m.
The Library Stitchers meet at noon on the first and third Friday of each month for sewing and quilting. Every skill level is welcome. The next meeting is Sept. 15.
All-Ages Chess Club meets from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9 and 23.
Beatnik Café is at 6 p.m. Sept. 11. Enjoy local music and entertainment in an open-mic environment. If interested in performing at Beatnik in future months, call Sharon at (724) 658-6659, ext. 126.
Join the Master Gardeners for a program at 6 p.m. Sept. 19.
Learn sign language with Jeff McNeish at 6 p.m. Sept. 28. Learn some of the basic signs and resources to communicate with the deaf community. McNeish is a resident of New Wilmington and a teacher in the Mohawk Area School District. He grew up with deaf parents and has been signing for most of his life.
Zoom Story Time meets at 10 a.m. Mondays. Join Miss Neva by entering the Zoom room ID # 861 3299 2668 or by clicking the link found on the New Castle Public Library website.
Pre-K Library Explorers Indoors is a hands-on learning experience for children 3 to 6 years old. Explore a book or two and then participate in STEAM activities that enhance the books. Meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Mother Goose Storytime, a lively, a movement-oriented program featuring dance, song and, of course, stories meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. WeeBuild immediately follows for socialization and constructive play.
Library Explorers meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at the following locations: Marti Park, Sept. 7; Pearson Park, Sept. 14; Moraine State Park (McDaniels Landing), Sept. 21; and Westminster College Field Station, Sept. 28.
“Banned Book and A Movie” takes place at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Chat about a children’s title that was banned or challenged and view a movie based on the book “Where the Wild Things Are.”
“A Penny Saved is a Penny Earned” is an afterschool chat about saving, spending and earning some cash at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 18.
Pokémon Club for teens and younger Pokémon fans meets at 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Join the library’s Discord to chat about your favorite books or fandoms at bit.ly/3oN9ala.
Banned book talk with Meagan Mariotti takes place at 3 p.m. Sept. 15. Learn about some popular banned books as well as why some people want to ban books.
F.D. Campbell
A handprint apple tree, the take-home craft for September, is available on a first-come basis.
The library’s book sale room is open for business and the library is accepting donations. Donations are limited to like-new materials. Patrons are reminded to drop off donations between 10:30 a.m. and noon Wednesdays. Do not leave donations outside or in the after-hours drop-off box. Only good-quality books will be accepted. No textbooks, magazines or notebooks accepted.
Science Lab for young patrons will be at 5 p.m. Sept. 7. This month will be a milk experiment with food coloring. RSVP online, in person or by phone.
The Friends of the Library monthly meeting will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 9. The Friends are preparing for the annual mum sale. Stay tuned to the library’s Facebook page for the sale date. The Friends are also selling raffle tickets at six for $5 for a chance to win a basket filled with $500 worth of Avon products. The raffle will take place Oct. 14. The group is always looking for energetic individuals who wish to join.
Youngsters are invited to a teddy bear picnic at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 9. Bring a favorite teddy bear or stuffed toy for a picnic, storytime and activities. RSVP is required. Register online, in person or by phone.
Teen Friend-zy will feature a special Harry Potter LEGO challenge this month. Teens and tweens are invited to work on a LEGO kit as individuals or together from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 14. Snacks will be provided.
Book Club will meet at 3 p.m. Sept. 19 to discuss this month’s latest pick. Reserve your copy of Colm Toibin’s “Brooklyn” and join in for a discussion about this tale of an immigrant finding love in a new world.
At 11 a.m. Sept. 23, a family craft to welcome the first day of autumn is planned. Materials will be provided to make a canvas of a tree with fingerprint leaves. Registration required. Register online, in person or by phone.
The library’s board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 25. The board is seeking Bessemer residents to fill a seat or two on the board, but anyone from the Mohawk community can serve. The meetings are open to the public.
Adult Craft Night returns at 6 p.m. Sept. 26. This month’s craft is a scented hanging decoration. Cost is $15. Sign up online or in person. Payment is required at sign-up to secure materials.
Judy Foster from the Enon Valley Historical Society will be in-house at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 delivering a lecture on how the local area has ties to the Underground Railroad. All are welcome.
Ellwood City
Events include: Manipulative Mondays for Children, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays; Classics Book Group, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11; Afternoon Book Group for Adults, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 18; Lego Duplo Tuesdays for Children, 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; Twenty-Something Book Group, 7 p.m. Sept. 12; Storytelling Festival in Ewing Park, 4 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16; Just You and Me Book Group, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19; Adult Coloring, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Adult Knitting Group, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Coloring Wednesdays for Children, 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays; Building Buddies Thursdays for Children, 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays; Hooked on Books, 3 p.m. Sept. 7; Food 4 Thought, 3 p.m. Sept. 21; and Here Come the Heroes, noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 29.
Call (724) 758-6458 for more information.
Federated Library System
The Federated System Board Meeting is at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Copernicus Room at the New Castle Public Library.
Outreach destinations will be visited by the outreach coordinator. Contact director@ncdlc.org to participate in this program.
