A new home aimed at veterans or their families hoping reintegrate themselves into the community after dealing with mental health issues received unanimous recommendation for a conditional use request from New Castle’s planning commission.
The Fairweather Lodge would operate out of the “Red Cross House” at 222 N. Mercer St. and is funded through a grant the Human Services Center received for veterans rehabilitation.
The house fits in with the eight other East Grant Street homes, some of which are also Fairweather Lodges.
“They do have a coordinator that is available to them and basically does a check-in with not only the groups, but the individuals to make sure they are keeping their medical appointments, but also to make sure they’re managing their own stress level or own work,” Human Services Center executive director Michele Kelly-Thompson said.
The coordinator, who won’t live in the house, will check in on them and make sure they are adhering to their mental health requirements and aware of all the programs that are available to them, she said. Because of the grant stipulations, occupants of the house must be veterans or families of veterans.
Attorney Jason Medure, who spoke on behalf of the Human Services Center, noted there is no correlation to a Fairweather Lodge and a halfway home or a group home because living there is not court-mandated. Fairweather Lodges, named after George Fairweather in California, are a byproduct of a law signed by John F. Kennedy less than a month before his assassination in 1963.
If city council grants the conditional use request, six people will be able to live in separate bedrooms in the home, which also has common areas and porch space. Occupants of the house would be approved by the Human Services Center as well as by the other members of the house. Kelly-Thompson said she didn’t want to liken it to “Survivor,” but people need to be voted in to live in the house and can be voted out if they break rules.
Voting in favor of the project’s recommendation were William Morgan, Heather Armstrong and alternate Melanie Mars. Members Albert Conti, Jeff Fandozzi and Jonah Sally were absent.
