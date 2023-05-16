Core drilling for the replacement of the Graceland Road bridge in Neshannock Township will begin on Monday and continue daily through May 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Traffic will be maintained with minor delays expected.
In the preliminary design stage, the bridge is expected to be replaced in either 2024 or 2025.
