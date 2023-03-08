Josh, Barbara /cire 724-544-7902
Hi, Pete – I'm new to the Allegheny Health Network PR team, and I wanted to introduce myself since we haven't yet worked together.
I'm Sarafina James, most recently of WPXI-TV. I now work alongside Nikki, Emily, and the rest of the AHN PR team.
In my role, one of the areas I represent is the AHN Neuroscience Institute, and I wanted to run a feature idea/ great patient story by you:
New robot, advanced surgical options are transforming epilepsy treatment at AHN; Ellwood City man with severe Epilepsy is now seizure-free following recent brain surgery
Medication-resistant seizures that might have been incurable several years ago can now be treated thanks to new technologies that have transformed epilepsy diagnosis and expanded the surgical options currently available for epilepsy patients.
Of the 3.4 million Americans with Epilepsy, up to a third are resistant to seizure medications. One of them is Josh Cortez of Ellwood City.
His seizures first emerged when he was five following a horrific car accident. Josh explains that for the next 30 years, his episodes were so frequent that he couldn't live independently, drive a car, or even have a normal conversation without blacking out.
None of the medicines worked.
But now, thanks to AHN's Neuroscience Institute – and the new diagnostic and surgical technologies available for epilepsy patients (including an incredible new surgical robot at Allegheny General Hospital) – he has his life back, and he is seizure-free.
I don't know if you caught it, but last week, NPR published a story describing how "lasers, robots, and tiny electrodes" have transformed the diagnosis and treatment of severe Epilepsy. Seizures that might have been incurable just five or ten years ago because the Epilepsy was drug-resistant and the surgery was considered too invasive can now be dramatically mitigated – or even eliminated altogether.
We utilize all those advanced techniques within the AHN Neuroscience Institute's epilepsy surgery program, which is under the direction of neurosurgeon Alexander Whiting, MD.
Dr. Whiting specializes in state-of-the-art epilepsy mapping and advanced surgical treatments.
One of the new diagnostic technologies available at AHN is robot-assisted stereo-electroencephalography (sEEG), which uses tiny electrodes to map a patient's brain and identify the source of the seizures. The robot (ROSA ONE®) helps Dr. Whiting to implant the electrodes more precisely and less invasively, meaning the holes in the skull are much smaller, and the risk of complications or infection is much less than it would have been just a few years ago.
"Before we started the robot program, you couldn't do this in a minimally invasive way," Dr. Whiting said. "Now, we put these electrodes in with a robot and place them through little holes you can barely see."
Josh underwent sEEG and had RNS placed (a brain-computer), which resulted in a decline in his seizures. At the time of this email, he says he hasn't had a seizure in three months.
Please let me know if you want to connect with Josh and Dr. Whiting.
Thank you!
Sarafina
INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:
-Josh Cortez and his mother are available for interviews
-Dr. Whiting is available for interview and available to discuss:
-The different treatments for Epilepsy
-What parents should be aware of when it comes to the disorder in children
-How he's working to end local socioeconomic disparities in epilepsy care
-Why do people with Epilepsy tend to have more physical problems, higher rates of anxiety and depression, and higher risk of premature mortality
ADDITIONAL VIDEO/PHOTO AVAILABILITY:
-Video of the robot used in Josh's treatment
HELPFUL LINKS:
