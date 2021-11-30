Ellwood's wrestling team will start it's 2021-2022 season with almost a full team.
"I think one of the strengths is having a full team I have a bunch of kids that are eager to learn and grow throughout the year," Ellwood coach John Fleming said. "There're realistic expectations for all of them and we look to get better every minute, every hour."
The only weight classes not filled on the roster for the Wolverines are the 145 pound and 189 pound class.
"It's a younger team, I have three seniors and a lot of freshman and sophomores," Fleming said. "We also have a solid number of junior high kids that will look to fill those spots in the years coming too."
Currently Ellwood's roster has 12 wrestlers with eight returnees. Five of the returnees are letter winners.
The section 2 division 2A team ended the 2020-2021 season with an overall record of 5-9, allowing an total of 566 points against their 376 points made for Ellwood. The Wolverines winning percentage for last season was 0.357 percent.
This will be Felming's third year coaching the Wolverines. Fleming noted some setbacks that attributed to the previous season.
"I think COVID hit everyone and we didn't have practice, we had some setbacks with grades and stuff like that," Fleming said. "So, I want to make sure I'm on top of that this year."
"We're young, we're getting developed," Fleming said."A young team is going to learn as the season goes, we're optimistic at making playoffs."
