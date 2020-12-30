SENIORS
*21 — Sam DiCaprio, 5-11, F
*5 — Danny Ditri, 6-2, G
*10 — Ryan Gibbons, 6-1, F
JUNIORS
*3 — Steve Antuono, 6-0, G
15 — Zion Bunney, 5-11, G
12 — Caden Crizer, 6-0, G/F
11 — Peyton O'Brien, 6-2, F/C
23 — Gareth Poole, 5-11, G
*1 — Alexander Roth, 6-2, G/F
*20 — Milo Sesti, 5-9, G
22 — Anthony Spadafore, 6-0, F
31 — Carson Sroka, 5-11, G
SOPHOMORE
0 — Grady Smith, 5-9, G
FRESHMAN
35 — Joseph Roth, 6-4, F/C
HEAD COACH: Steve Antuono
ASSISTANT COACHES: Ricky Roth Jr., Chris Weisz
*Letterman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.