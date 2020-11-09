Ellwood City man dies in motorcycle collision

A motorcyclist killed on Ellwood Road in Slippery Rock Township has been identified as David M. Sedgwick, 43, of Ellwood City.
State police reported that Sedgwick was riding his motorcycle south on Route 65 around 6 p.m. Sunday when a car driven by 72-year-old Mary Dean of New Castle pulled out of a driveway onto the highway and into Sedgwick's path.
Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Al DeCarbo pronounced Sedgwick dead at the scene. Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson, conferring with DeCarbo, said it is unknown whether he was wearing a helmet. Johnson said a helmet was found at the scene.
He said it appears that Sedgwick died of blunt force trauma, but an autopsy is planned for later Monday to determine the exact cause of death.
Police reported that Dean suffered apparent minor injuries and was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for treatment.
According to the police report, troopers determined that Dean was trying to turn left from a driveway on the west side of the road when she pulled out into Sedgwick's lane. He applied his brakes but was unable to avoid hitting her car, police said, and he was thrown from his Harley-Davidson.
Sedgwick's bike was demolished, and Dean's car had significant damage and was towed, the report said. Police said charges could be filed against her, pending the conclusion of the investigation.
Johnson said the coroner's office and the state police reconstruction team are handling the investigation into more details about the accident.
