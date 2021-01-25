ELLWOOD CITY LINCOLN
SENIORS
*21 — Olivia Battaglia, 5-4, G
*3 — Emily Borroni, 5-6, F
*23 — Maria Ioanilli, 5-6, F
*32 — Chloe Sturgeon, 5-5, G/F
JUNIORS
*20 — Grace Balin, 5-5, G
*2 — Saige Chambers, 5-6, G
33 — Gina Flumer, 5-10, F
43 — Kaylani Leos, 5-4, G
*24 — Emily Sedgwick, 5-10, C
*12 — Kyla Servick, 5-4, G
SOPHOMORES
11 — Aliya Garroway, 5-3, G
25 — Brooke Roth, 5-10, C
FRESHMEN
10 — Ellie Kalantzis, 5-3, G
13 — Claire Noble, 5-11, G/F
5 — Lana Nocera, 5-7, F
HEAD COACH: Marc Heil
ASSISTANT COACHES: Jenn Ferguson, Paul Hervatine
*Letterman
