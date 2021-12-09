The New Castle Playhouse, 202 E. Long Ave., will present "Elf – The Musical" Dec. 10-12 and 16-19.
For tickets, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
Adults must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the performance. Children 12 and under are not required to be vaccinated or tested, but must wear masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.