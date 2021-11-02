A three-way race for two spots on New Castle’s city council resulted in expected outcomes, but still found a way to be historical.
Democrats Eric Ritter and David Ward came out on top for the four-year terms, according to unofficial figures Tuesday night. Ritter, 33, led the way, collecting 1,628 votes according to unofficial numbers. Ward was second with 1,424.
Independent James Constant unofficially collected 1,002 votes.
Ward’s victory is a believed to be a historic one as the first Black man to be elected and seated on city council. In 2011, Gary Mitchell won a council seat but was barred by a judge from serving due to previous felonies.
“From what I saw in 2008 with Obama, from what I saw with Chris Frye in 2019 and then in 2021 I just found out that Ed Gainey was elected as Pittsburgh’s first Black mayor,” Ward said. “It is a huge night and it shows where the country is going — forward.”
Ward, 27 and a 2013 New Castle High School graduate, waited patiently for results to roll in Tuesday night at the Lounge 724 Bar and Grill on East Washington Street.
“It’s pretty historical,” said Ward, a family development specialist at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lawrence County, Inc. “It didn’t hit me yet, but it probably won’t until I get sworn in.”
Down the street at Riardo’s Bar & Grill, Ritter celebrated a campaign that began with him receiving the fewest votes in the 2019 council primary but resulted with him as the top vote-getter this time around.
“It’s been a long journey with losing the first time,” said Ritter, who runs his own home improvement and grass-cutting business. “I would never give up. Even if I would have lost this time I still would have tried to do it again. I’m here with new ideas to try and get this city on a positive note to work with council, work with the mayor, work with all the administration and work to push this city forward.”
Ritter, 33, and Ward, 27, both vowed to work with council and the mayor and are leaning on their youthfulness to bring fresh ideas and energy to city hall.
The two will join with incumbents MaryAnne Gavrile, Bryan Cameron and Patsy Cioppa on the new council in January. Council President Tom Smith did not run for a second term, while three-term incumbent Councilman Tim Fulkerson came in third in the May primary and didn’t make it onto the November ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.