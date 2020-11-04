Elder Vogel has won re-election in the state Senate, according to the Associated Press.
The Republican from North Sewickley Township (Beaver County) unofficially won 72 percent of the vote (77,138) for the 67th District compared to 30,428 (28 percent) for Monaca Democrat challenger Stephen Krizan III. The Associated Press projected Vogel the winner with 157 of 190 precincts (83 percent) reporting.
Vogel has served since first winning election in 2008.
1:41 p.m. Nov. 4
Elder Vogel, a Republican from North Sewickley Township representing the 67th District in the state Senate, continues to hold a significant lead over Democrat challenger Stephen Krizan III.
With 153 of 190 (81 percent) precincts reporting, Vogel leads by an unofficial tally of 76,013 to 28,211, as of an 12:40 p.m. update by the Associated Press.
Krizan, in a statement on his Facebook page, said he likened the race to a boxing match.
"Round one is over and we’re waiting for the judge's decision," Krizan,of Monaca, said. "Whatever the turn out, it’s not a knock out."
