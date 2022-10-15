As the November elections draw nearer, 16th U.S. House District candidate Dan Pastore said he continues to travel throughout the district, meeting residents and hearing different yet sometimes similar concerns.
Pastore, of Fairview, Erie County, had previously secured the Democratic nomination in May, defeating candidate Rick Telesz, of Volant.
Although voter turnout in Mercer County reflected a "red wave," Pastore said there have been three major developments since he received the Democratic nomination that could affect voters at the polls.
The first development was the Jan. 6 Capitol riot hearings, which reminded voters of the seriousness of the day's events and the consequences of misinformation being spread regarding the election. It is also reflected in Pastore's opponents, who he says continue to spread election misinformation.
The second development was the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which Pastore said he energized voters to become involved in the electoral process. Aside from losing the right to abortions, Pastore said voters have become concerned about other rights potentially being lost in the future.
The third development is the extremism that Pastore said that exists among Republican candidates, which could deter voters who were otherwise independent or traditionally Republicans.
"I think they don't recognize the Republican party anymore or what it stands for, and they are prepared to act," Pastore said.
Aside from the potential more level playing field for Democrats, Pastore said that many voters seem to be tired of political partisanship and said that, if elected, his first priority would be to represent everyone in the district and bring federal funding to help the district's many communities.
To help meet that goal, Pastore said that, as he travels throughout the district to meet with voters, he engages not only with Democrats but people from across the political spectrum.
That willingness alone is often enough to get voters from opposing viewpoints to at least open up and have a discussion, Pastore said.
"I do think people are tired of the partisanship, and they're tired of politicians fighting the culture wars instead of focusing on the issues that are important to the people of the district," Pastore said. "People are looking for that change, and I can bring that change."
As he visited different communities and learned how diverse the 16th district is, from urban communities to farming communities, some of the common concerns Pastore said he's heard include inflation, affordable healthcare, expensive prescriptions, keeping the streets safe and providing a good education for children.
Voters, regardless of area, have also repeatedly asked how to rebuild the district and bring good-paying jobs to the area while rebuilding the communities and encouraging young people to remain in the district.
With a law degree from the University of Pittsburgh, Pastore has practiced commercial law and served on the state Fish and Boat Commission. He also has a business degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and has started two businesses "from scratch," so Pastore said he understands the struggles small business owners face.
"I know what it takes to run a business while managing a budget and meeting payroll," Pastore said.
