MERCER — Tuesday is election day, but voters in Mercer County may not know who the winners are until Wednesday.
Tuesday’s ballot will include appeals court judges for state Supreme Court, Commonwealth Court and Superior Court, and county and municipal officials, and school board members.
The polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Contested elections for Mercer County Common Pleas Court judge and county Controller top the local election slate. The race to replace Mercer County President Judge Robert Yeatts pits the Democratic nominee William McConnell, a Republican city commissioner in Hermitage, and Grove City-based District Judge D. Neil McEwan, the Republican nominee.
Yeatts announced earlier this year that he would not seek a second 10-year term as judge. Judge Daniel Wallace will replace him as president judge.
Incumbent county Controller Thomas Amundsen, seeking a third term, is the Democratic nominee facing Republican nominee Stephen J. Sherman II.
While all of the votes will be cast by Tuesday, candidates and county residents might have to wait another day to learn the winners.
Thad Hall, director of Mercer County’s Department of Voter Registration and Election, said his office has received about 6,000 requests for mail-in ballots from county voters. As of the middle of last week, about 3,000 voters have returned mail-in ballots.
Voters can return mail-in ballots until 8 p.m. Tuesday, either by dropping them off in person at the election office or by return mail.
Under state election law, county election offices are not allowed to begin preparing mail-in ballots for counting – a process called canvassing – by removing them from envelopes and flattening the folded ballots until the morning of Election Day.
The Pennsylvania legislature attempted to adopt a law that would have allowed counties to begin canvassing before election day, as county election officials requested, but those bills failed. Hall said his office would begin counting mail-in ballots Wednesday and expected to complete the process late that day.
That would leave only provisional, overseas and military ballots uncounted. Hall said those votes will be tallied next week.
Tuesday’s municipal election — when voters select controllers and other financial officers — generally has the lowest general election turnout every four years. In the other municipal election cycle, voters choose county commissioners, the county’s top administrators, so turnout is generally higher in those years.
Voter turnout was 33.99 percent for 2019, the most recent election for county commissioners. In 2017, the last time for a municipal election without the commissioners on the ballot, turnout was 28.08 percent.
Since 2005, the lowest commissioner election turnout, 31.25 percent in 2007, was higher than the highest turnout, 28.27 in 2005, for a non-commissioner municipal election.
However, Hall said he believes turnout will be higher than typical because of the presence of a contested judge race, along with contested races – including Hermitage city commission and school board, and Grove City School Board – elsewhere, and a ballot question to determine Greenville will continue to have professional firefighters.
