A trio of western Pennsylvania Republicans representing parts of Lawrence County appear likely to keep hold of their seats, according to unofficial tallies.
Elder Vogel, a Republican from North Sewickley Township representing the 67th District in the state Senate, held a lead over Democrat challenger Stephen Krizan III, of Monaca. The district covers parts of Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties. In Lawrence County with 74 out of 75 precincts reporting, Vogel garnered 30,161 votes while Krizan had 14,047. Vogel also had advantages in Beaver (39,975 to 12,788) and Butler counties (5,877 to 1,376), according to unofficial results.
Both Beaver and Butler counties reported all of their precinct results from Tuesday, but neither listed results from mail-in ballots.
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, as of shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, held a 166,213 (70 percent) to 72,412 (30 percent) lead over Erie County teacher Kristy Gnibus with 326 of 444 precincts (73 percent) reporting.
Kelly, a Republican from Butler, was first elected to Congress in 2010.
Parke Wentling, a Republican, ran unopposed for his state House of Representatives seat in the 17th district. Part of the district covers the northern part of Lawrence County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.