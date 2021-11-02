Staff from the New Castle News will be out and about during election day checking in at the polls, talking with Lawrence County voting officials and providing live updates throughout the day.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
County officials expect the first results to be available on their website around 9:30 p.m. at co.lawrence.pa.us.
For up-to-date Election Day coverage, follow the New Castle News on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
