Joy Measel has announced her candidacy for a seat on the Neshannock Township School Board in the upcoming May 16 primary election.
Measel, a registered Republican, plans to cross file to run on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.
A 15-year resident of Neshannock Township, she is a Penn State University graduate with a degree in accounting. She is employed with Pricewater Coopers in audit and assurance, working in the Philadelphia, Baltimore and Cincinnati offices. She earned her CPA license in 2007 and has been working in a financial oversight role of various family businesses, all within Neshannock Township.
Measel is a mother of seven, with six of her children enrolled in the Neshannnock Township School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.