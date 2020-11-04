Correction: This story has been updated to reflect Mike Kelly won a sixth term, not fifth.
Butler's Mike Kelly officially won a sixth term in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday.
The Associated Press called the race in favor of Kelly at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday morning in the sprint for Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District.
"Thank you western Pennsylvania!" Kelly said in a statement. "I am honored that you have chosen me to be your voice in our nation’s capital. Together, we will keep fighting for freedom, our values, a brighter economic future for our families, and a stronger, more prosperous America.
Unofficial vote tallies from the Associated Press at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday showed Kelly leading Gnibus 177,484 to 86,483. The 16th District covers parts of Lawrence, Butler, Crawford and Erie counties.
Kelly's challenger was Democrat Kristy Gnibus, a teacher from Erie County.
"We must come together to protect hardworking families, ensure that everyone has access to quality, affordable healthcare, and that our kids and grandchildren receive the best educational opportunities," Gnibus said in a series of tweets Wednesday morning.
