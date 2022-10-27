MIKE KELLY, Republican
Mike Kelly, a car dealership owner from Butler and elected to Congress in 2010, represents the 16th District which will cover all of Lawrence, Butler, Mercer, Crawford and Erie counties and part of Venango County.
Kelly said it is vital for the nation, particularly Pennsylvania, to take advantage of its vast natural resources it has at its disposal. He said Pennsylvania can be “the Saudi Arabia of America” with its abundance of natural gas. He said the key to revitalizing the economy is by addressing America’s energy crisis instead of relying on one or two places in the world for oil.
Once the energy crisis is solved, he said, goods and services will be able to be produced more efficiently domestically.
Kelly is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump and voted against his impeachment twice. Kelly is the member of the Ways and Means Committee and a former majority chairman.
Kelly has branch offices in Erie, Sharon and Butler. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the offices were ranked in the top three for service for all 535 members of Congress for three consecutive terms.
DAN PASTORE, Democrat
Dan Pastore, a businessman from Fairview, Erie County, is challenging Mike Kelly to represente the 16th District which will cover all of Lawrence, Butler, Mercer, Crawford and Erie counties and part of Venango County.
Pastore won a primary challenge against Volant farmer Rick Telesz. He said voters are ready to see a change in leadership in Congress.
“I do think people are tired of the partisanship, and they’re tired of politicians fighting the culture wars instead of focusing on the issues that are important to the people of the district,” Pastore said. “People are looking for that change, and I can bring that change.”
Pastore said three developments have happened that could affect voters at the polls — the Jan. 6 Capitol riot hearings, the overturning of Roe v. Wade and extremism existing in GOP candidates.
With a law degree from the University of Pittsburgh, Pastore has practiced commercial law and served on the state Fish and Boat Commission. He also has a business degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and has started two businesses “from scratch,” so Pastore said he understands the struggles small business owners face.
CHRIS SAINATO, Democrat
Chris Sainato, the Democratic incumbent since 1995 for District 9 in the state House of Representatives that covers most of Lawrence County, said he wants to continue his service to the community.
District 9 covers New Castle, the townships of Hickory, Mahoning, Neshannock, North Beaver, Pulaski, Shenango, Taylor, Union and Wilmington, and the boroughs of Bessemer, New Wilmington, S.N.P.J. and South New Castle.
Sainato is the Democratic chair for the state Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness committee.
While he is proud of the work accomplished during this current term, Sainato said the biggest challenge for residents now is the economy, inflation and cost of living increases.
Sainato believes the key to revitalizing New Castle is to try and bring more small businesses downtown, and to have residents patronize them. That will draw more people downtown and encourage more development.
When it comes to abortion, Sainato is pro-life, but is generally not in favor of abortion. He said he is in favor of exceptions for rape, incest and for the life of the mother. Pennsylvania allows abortion without exceptions up to 24 weeks.
Sainato feels there has been no wide-spread levels of fraud throughout the state, stating election workers, in all counties, work together honestly, with a mixture of both parties.
Sainato said the state’s controversial Voting Act 77 law, which allows for no excuse mail-in voting and drop boxes, was initially approved overwhelmingly across the aisle, and was originally a Republican-sponsored bill.
In his nearly 28-year career, Sainato has never missed a vote in the legislature, and hopes to continue that commitment to helping the members of the district.
MARLA GALLO BROWN, Republican
While businesswoman Marla Gallo Brown is running for state representative, she doesn’t want to be like other politicians.
Brown is running for the state House of Representatives seat in District 9, which covers New Castle, the townships of Hickory, Mahoning, Neshannock, North Beaver, Pulaski, Shenango, Taylor, Union and Wilmington, and the boroughs of Bessemer, New Wilmington, S.N.P.J. and South New Castle.
She also said she does not want to be a career politician. She would serve, if elected, a maximum of eight years and signed a pledge not to take any state per diems, pension or a taxpayer-funded car.
Brown, raised in Edinburg, said the top concern county residents have is the economy, particularly in New Castle. Brown is a former head of marketing with UPS's United Kingdom market based in London and a former medical spa owner and Catholic pro-life organization CEO.
Brown is “definitely pro-life.”
“I ran a pro-life facility,” she said. “I think protecting the integrity of life is the most important thing we can do.”
As for election integrity, Brown said she has spoken with Lawrence County Elections Director Tim Germani and feels the county’s elections are in great hands.
She said counties like Lawrence are currently being forgotten when it comes to the big economic picture, with post-industrial counties like Lehigh, Lackawanna, and Berks are growing, despite them going through the same economic problems Lawrence has.
MICHELE BROOKS, Republican
Michele Brooks, is seeking reelection to a third term as a state senator for the 50th District, which includes all of Mercer and Crawford counties as well as part of Lawrence County including New Castle, Hickory, Mahoning, Neshannock, North Beaver, Plain Grove, Pulaski, Scott, Shenango, Slippery Rock, Taylor, Union, Washington and Wilmington townships and Bessemer, New Wilmington, S.N.P.J., South New Castle and Volant boroughs.
Brooks, a Republican, is chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee and vice-chair of the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.
Before being elected to the state Senate in 2014, she had served eight years in the state House. Prior to holding state office, she was elected as a Mercer County commissioner, and previously was a Jamestown Borough Council member.
On abortion, Brooks said it’s no secret that she stands for life.
Act 77 of 2019 was approved by both the state House and Senate with bipartisan support and allowed voting by mail. Brooks voted for the measure, but called the state's supreme court as an "activist" one that allowed ballots sent in the mail before Election Day to be counted up to three days after Election Day.
RIANNA CZECH, Democrat
Czech, a Demcrat from Conneautville, is running for state Senate in the 50th District, which includes all of Mercer and Crawford counties as well as part of Lawrence County including New Castle, Hickory, Mahoning, Neshannock, North Beaver, Plain Grove, Pulaski, Scott, Shenango, Slippery Rock, Taylor, Union, Washington and Wilmington townships and Bessemer, New Wilmington, S.N.P.J., South New Castle and Volant boroughs.
Czech, 28, is a political newcomer and works as a mechanic. Originally from Corry, Czech served eight years in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.
On abortion, Czech said would protect a person’s right to make a medical decision.
“As a legislator, I believe that there are too many factors, in each individual situation for a state government to create blanket legislation,” Czech said. “I do not believe it is for the government to outlaw a decision that should be made between a pregnant person and their medical provider.”
Czech said Act 77 of 2019, which allowed mail-in voting, expanded access to voter participation, allowing the public to participate in the electoral process more than ever.
AARON BERNSTINE, Republican
Aaron Bernstine, a Republican from New Beaver, is running unopposed in the new District 8. That district covers a portion of Lawrence County to include Little Beaver, Perry, Plain Grove, Scott, Slippery Rock, Washington and Wayne townships and the boroughs of Ellport, Ellwood City (Lawrence County portion), Enon Valley, New Beaver, Volant and Wampum.
The district also includes part of Butler County.
ELLWOOD CITY BALLOT QUESTION
Ellwood City voters will vote to approve or deny a one mill tax to fund advanced life support services in the community through the borough's fire department.
The ALS program is funded through its first three years, but the tax would fund it after that. Borough residents on the Election Day ballot will see the question, “Would you accept a new one mill tax in order to pay for advanced life support (ALS) services?”
