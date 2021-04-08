Boys track and field
Wilmington tops foe
Luke Edwards and Mason Reed won three events each to lead the Greyhounds to an 86-64 decision over Lakeview.
Edwards scored wins in the 100, 200 and the 400 relay. Reed recorded triumphs in the 400 relay, long jump and the triple jump.
Lady Greyhounds roll
Wilmington captured a 90-60 win over Lakeview.
Grace Mason (800, 1600, 1600 relay, 3200 relay) claimed four wins for the Lady Greyhounds.
RESULTS
BOYS
Wilmington 86,
Lakeview 64
Track events
100 — 1. (W) Luke Edwards 11.2.
200 — 1. (W) Luke Edwards 23.5.
400 — 1. (L) Hunter Miller 54.8.
800 — 1. (L) Carter Williams 2:23.5.
1600 — 1. (L) Ethan Barrick 4:48.4.
3200 — 1. (L) Seth Barnard 11:54.4.
110 hurdles — 1. (L) Gavin Murdock 17.3.
300 hurdles — 1. (L) Gavin Murdock 45.4.
400 relay — 1. (W) Darren Miller, Trevor Sturgeon, Luke Edwards, Mason Reed 45.4.
1600 relay — 1. (L) Danick Hinson, Devin Olson, Hunter Miller, Ethan Barrick 3:41.3.
3200 relay — 1. (L) Carter Williams, Seth Barnard, Hunter Miller, Ethan Barrick 9:59.1.
Field events
Shot put — 1. (W) Connor Vass-Gal 61-2.
Discus — 1. (W) Connor Vass-Gal 130-8.
Javelin — 1. (L) Devin Olsen 126-3.
Pole vault — 1. (W) Soloman Glavach 12-0.
High Jump — 1. (W) Willum Sheffler 6-0.
Long jump — 1. (W) Mason Reed 20-3.
Triple jump — 1. (W) Mason Reed.
GIRLS
Wilmington 90,
Lakeview 60
Track events
100 — 1. Lizzie Miles (W) 12.7.
200 — 1. (L) Lydia Reed 26.2.
400 — 1. (W) Lizzie Miles 1:02.9.
800 — 1. (W) Grace Mason 2:33.3.
1600 — 1. (W) Grace Mason 5:48.2.
3200 — 1. (W) Emma Mason 14:02.
100 hurdles — 1. Lindsey Martineau (W) 16.1.
300 hurdles — 1. Lindsey Martineau (W) 49.8.
400 relay — 1. (L) Kady Alexander, Kelsey Seddon, Lydia Reed, Taylor McKean 53.0.
1600 relay — 1. (W) Lindsey Martineau, Becka Book, Lizzie Miles, Grace Mason 4:20.6.
3200 relay — 1. (W) Emma Mason, Becka Book, Grace Mason, Lia Vastano 12:22.3.
Field events
Shot put — 1. (L) Jordan Olsen 28-9 1/2.
Discus — 1. (W) Trista Thomas 81-7.
Javelin — 1. (L) Izzy Chaffee 97-3 1/2.
Pole vault — 1. (L) Erica McGowan 8-6.
High Jump — 1. (L) Leah Hostetler 4-8.
Long jump — 1. (W) Sarah Dieter 13-10.
Triple jump — 1. (W) Sarah Dieter 30-1.
