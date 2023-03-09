The following Easter Egg Hunts are scheduled:
The Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce plans to hand out 15,000 eggs during its Easter Eggstravaganza on April 8 in Ewing Park. The hunt for youth 4 and younger will begin at 11 a.m. The hunt for girls 5 to 7 will starts at noon followed by boys 5 to 7, girls 8 to 10, boys 8 to 10 and a hunt for special needs and handicapped children. The Eggstravaganza will include an appearance by Floppy the Easter bunny, petting zoo, pony rides, face-painting, balloon artists, games and Chinese auction.
* For 3 p.m. April 1 at Pulaski Presbyterian at 120 Water St.
New Bedford Presbyterian Church at
