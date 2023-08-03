MARK STANLEY
THE DAY AFTER THANKSGIVING WILL START BASKETBALL - HOW HAS THAT AFFECTED YOU
LAST YEAR OBVIOUSLY THERE WAS NUMEROUS PLAYERS GOING INTO STATE - DO YOU FORSEE THIS ISSUE AGAIN
COUNTERMEASURES TO DEAL WITH THE EARLIER START
==================
RICCI LAROCCO
THE DAY AFTER THANKSGIVING BASKETBALL IS SET TO START A WEEK EARLIER - HOW HAS THAT AFFECTED YOU IN ANYWAY
THERE WAS A LONG RUN FOR THE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL TEAM - DO YOU FORSEE ISSUES WITH THIS OR ARE YOU ABLE TO KIND OF WORK WITH IT LIKE LAST YEAR - HELP OR HINDER
COUNTERMEASURES TO DEAL WITH THE EARLY START
=======================
MATT WALSH
EARLIER START TO THE SEASON THIS YEAR - HOW HAS THAT AFFECTED YOU ESPECIALLY IN YOUR FIRST YEAR
DO YOU SEE SCHEDULING CONFLICT POSSIBLY WITH MULTISPORT ATHLETES THAT MIGHT PLAY VOLLEYBALL
COUNTERMEASURES TO THE EARLY START
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.