Dear Dr. Roach: I’m a healthy 66-year-old woman who experienced a “gush” of vaginal bleeding a few days ago. It subsided fairly quickly, and I have not experienced any bleeding or spotting since. I immediately saw my OB/GYN. Her visual assessment of my cervix showed no inflammation and a healthy appearance. She then recommended we do a uterine biopsy to rule out cancer. I was informed that no sedation is used and to expect sharp pain and cramping. I was perplexed. Why, with modern medicine, am I to be subject to medieval torture? Why isn’t sedation offered to alleviate pain and discomfort? Would an ultrasound be a more prudent first step? – L.A.
Answer: Uterine bleeding in a woman after menopause always raises the concern for endometrial (uterine) cancer, although only about 10% of cases turn out to be cancer. Still, a thorough evaluation is called for in any woman with postmenopausal uterine bleeding.
Either ultrasound or biopsy is a reasonable first step in excluding uterine cancer in women with postmenopausal bleeding. Most experts recommend the biopsy, since the ultrasound often does not give enough information to exclude cancer, and the biopsy will be necessary anyway. But sometimes, the biopsy is not necessary.
If a biopsy is needed, you have options. Take a pain reliever ahead of time prevent or at least reduce pain. Sedation is perfectly reasonable, although you will need someone to help you home after the procedure. I did also read about using anesthetic for the procedure, but it is not routinely done. Most women do not have severe pain (certainly not “medieval torture” level), according to studies, but you should speak to your gynecologist about the options.
Dr. Roach writes: Many people wrote to me about a recent column on overactive bladder. Among the suggestions I got were three I thought worth mentioning. The first is that bladder retraining, through timing trips to the bathroom to urinate and gradually increasing the time the urine is held, is effective for many men and women. Similarly, pelvic floor exercises are safe and effective without medication side effects. Finally, one cause of frequent bathroom trips at night that should not be overlooked is obstructive sleep apnea.{
As always, I appreciate the careful reading and helpful responses from readers.
(Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters.)
