Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 83-year-old male scheduled to have my left knee replaced in the next month or two. I have been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, type 4. Please let me know if you think it wise, or not, to go ahead with the operation. – D.M.{
Answer: Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) is actually a group of genetic disorders of connective tissue. What was formerly called type 4 EDS is now called the hypermobile subtype of EDS (“hEDS”), and it is the most common form. The diagnosis is made clinically: There are no definitive blood tests, X-ray findings or genetic tests that reliably diagnose hEDS.
Because of the hypermobile joints, damage to soft tissue can be extensive in people with hEDS, and joint replacements are more common. They still may be effective, but ideally, they should be done by a surgeon familiar with hEDS. Although the prosthetic joint is very stable, the existing soft tissues and ligaments are at increased risk after replacement surgery, and surgical care needs to be adjusted for your condition.
One of the most important predictors of a good result in joint replacement is the physical therapy done after surgery. This also needs to be tailored to you, as a person with hEDS.
Dear Dr. Roach: How do I know if I’ve been vaccinated for polio? – S.A.
Answer: The first U.S.-transmitted case of polio in a decade was reported in Rockland County, New York, in July 2022. The person who contracted polio was unvaccinated: They probably contracted the case from a person who was vaccinated outside the U.S., since it was a vaccine-derived polio case. Occasionally, the weakened strain used for the oral polio vaccine can mutate and cause disease. The oral polio vaccine has not been used in the U.S. since 2000, but it is still used in other parts of the world. The inactivated polio vaccine we now use is not alive, cannot mutate and cannot cause polio.
The vast majority of American adults are vaccinated for polio, as it is required for school. So, most adults do not need vaccination, but it is routine for those traveling to endemic areas to receive a booster.
Anyone exposed to a known case should get guidance from their physician, who will probably be in contact with the health department.
(Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible.)
