Dear Dr. Roach: Can taking 10 mg of prednisone per day for three weeks affect antibody testing for an HIV test? – Anon.
Answer: No, prednisone does not lower antibody levels significantly. The HIV test is extremely sensitive, and if the person being tested has been infected for more than three weeks or so, the test is likely to be positive. Positive antibody tests are confirmed with a Western blot test, which is very specific.
Except in cases of very recent exposure, a negative HIV test using the latest technology means that the person being tested really does not have HIV. There are very few exceptions. However, a positive test needs to be considered with a person’s risk factors. In a person with no risk factors, even a very good test like the HIV test will still have a few false positives, so a test for the virus itself is usually done. This is called a viral load test, which looks at the RNA of the HIV virus.
Dear Dr. Roach: I have a question I haven’t seen addressed. When getting a vaccination, does it matter which arm is used? I almost always get my vaccinations in the left arm but was wondering if I should trade off with my right arm. Could the repeated use of the same muscle result in less effectiveness? – G.S.
Answer: It does not matter which arm you use in terms of effectiveness. The arm will usually get sore after the injection. Most people choose their nondominant hand for the vaccine, but some patients prefer using their dominant hand, because the arm movement seems to make the soreness get better faster. When giving multiple vaccines the same day, I usually recommend using both arms.
Some injections seem worse than others; tetanus boosters seem particularly bad, as did the shingles vaccine, both of which were worse, at least for me, than the COVID-19 vaccine.
The purified components of a vaccine are cleared from the arm within a few days, so there is no possibility of reduced effectiveness of a vaccine over time due to the injection being on the same side repeatedly.
