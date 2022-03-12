Dear Dr. Roach: I am suffering with vertigo. I went to an ENT doctor and was diagnosed with Meniere’s disease. However, I have neck pain occasionally and have a hump on my neck. A friend suggested I go to a chiropractor for adjustments. Could what the chiropractor treats possibly be the cause of my vertigo issues? – M.C.
Answer: Meniere’s disease is a cause of vertigo (a sensation such as spinning when a person isn’t moving), along with hearing loss and tinnitus (a perceived sound such as ringing when there really isn’t any sound). Meniere’s disease is caused by buildup of fluid in the inner ear.
Spinal manipulation, such as chiropractic manipulation, has been shown to provide immediate pain relief that was superior to medications, but not as effective as home exercises. I could find no convincing evidence that any kind of spinal manipulation would be effective for Meniere’s disease, and no reason to think that it would be.
I’m not sure what you mean by a hump on your neck. We all have a prominence in the seventh cervical bone, but it’s possible you have kyphosis, which should be evaluated by your regular doctor.
Standard treatment for Meniere’s disease includes a low-sodium diet, caution with caffeine and alcohol, and vestibular rehabilitation (a series of exercises supervised by a physical or occupational therapist with special training). These have been shown to reduce the symptoms of imbalance. Some people will benefit from medication to reduce fluid buildup in the inner ear, such as diuretics.
Dear Dr. Roach: I have shown elevated testosterone levels since I started monitoring. In 2016, my level was 1,254. It has gone up and down a bit, with my most recent level being 1,090 last January.
I am a healthy and physically active 69-year-old male, and the only medication I started taking in 2015 was finasteride for benign prostatic hyperplasia. I stopped taking finasteride beginning August 2021, and my 2022 level did not decline. Should I be concerned? – A.F.
Answer: About 97.5% of healthy men over 19 will have a testosterone level below 950. When a man has a level above that, it would raise a concern that the man was taking excess hormone (that’s clearly not the case in you) or the presence of a testosterone-producing tumor. These usually are made in the adrenal gland and are often malignant (cancerous). So, they are a concern but are quite unusual.
Your stable levels suggest that you are one of the 2.5% of men who have high-normal testosterone levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.