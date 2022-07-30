Dear Dr. Roach: I had been taking 5 mg of instant-dissolving melatonin as a sleep aid, having been assured it was totally safe and not habit-forming. Recently, I read something that scared me: Apparently, melatonin stimulates production of estrogen. I am a breast cancer survivor, and I am not permitted to have estrogen of any kind. I stopped it immediately. Is this true? If so, why isn’t it mentioned on the bottle? – D.J.H.
Answer: In a single case study from 2008, one woman had higher levels of estradiol (the main form of estrogen in the body) when she took melatonin. Other studies have not confirmed this, including a 2012 study of 86 volunteers. Studies done on breast cancer cells show that melatonin inhibits growth, and melatonin may reduce spread of breast cancer.
Nightshift workers have an increased risk of breast cancer, possibly from shifted sleep cycles. Women who sleep six hours or less are at higher risk. Melatonin does not work for everyone with sleep troubles, but you need not worry about its effect on breast cancer. Most of the data show that melatonin, if anything, is more likely to have a protective than harmful role in breast cancer.
Dear Dr. Roach: My LDL cholesterol is 4.39. Do I need to take statins? The doctor prescribed me simvastatin 40 mg. – A.A.
Answer: A note to many of my readers: 4.39 is not a typo. Much of the world uses international units for cholesterol, which is mmol/L (millimoles per liter), while the U.S. and some other countries use mg/dL (milligrams per deciliter).
They are easily interchangeable using the factor 38.67, so your level is 170 mg/dL.
This, by itself, is not high enough to recommend medication therapy.
However, if you had other risks, such as older age, high blood pressure, diabetes or smoking, you might have a high enough risk to make your prescribed simvastatin likely to help prevent a heart attack.
Almost everybody who has already had a heart attack should be on a statin drug.
(Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.)
