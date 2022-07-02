Dear Dr. Roach: I read about a 92-year-old man who said he followed an exercise program that needs only 10 minutes per day to maintain fitness. I would like to know where to find this program, since I need to get back into a fitness regimen at age 82, after knee surgery and arthroscopic procedures. – M.D.
Answer: There is evidence that high-intensity workouts of even short duration can have significant benefit for cardiovascular fitness. However, that is not the kind of exercise program I would recommend to a person who is recovering from surgery, which is a slow and gradual process.
Muscles, connective tissue and bone all get stronger slowly. It requires time to build them up, and trying to do a 10-minute high-intensity workout would be an extremely bad idea. A physical therapist can help design an exercise program that can help you recover from surgery and get you more fit. As you get more cardiovascularly fit, as well as stronger in muscle and connective tissue, you can certainly explore more high-intensity workouts.
Dear Dr. Roach: I’d like your advice on a new prescription drug, vibegron, for reducing prostate enlargement when taken along with tamsulosin. Should I be concerned about any side effects that you might be aware of? I’m considering participating in the study since I’m currently taking tamsulosin with no side effects. – A.T.
Answer: Vibegron (Gemtesa) is a newer drug used for symptoms of overactive bladder. It activates receptors (called beta-3 receptors) in the bladder that then relax the bladder wall and increase bladder capacity.
Vibregon doesn’t affect the prostate at all. However, men with lower urinary tract symptoms are often assumed to have prostate enlargement as the underlying cause, when in fact, they may have overactive bladder in addition to (or even instead of) an enlarged prostate. Tamsulosin (Flomax) relaxes muscle tone inside the prostate, allowing for better urinary flow.
A study published just last year showed that adding vibegron to a prostate treatment such as tamsulosin improved some symptoms of overactive bladder. Often, patients get incomplete relief from treatment of enlarged prostate before seeing a urologist to treat overactive bladder with great improvement.
Side effects of vibegron are generally mild. Some men have had an increase in the blood pressure with mirabegron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.