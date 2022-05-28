Dear Dr. Roach: As I’ve aged (I am 88), I’ve noticed that my handwriting is getting smaller and smaller. Sometimes I can’t even read my own notes or those of other elderly friends. Why does this happen? – V.V.M.
Answer: “Micrographia” (Greek for “small writing”) is the term for this behavior.
The condition most associated with micrographia is Parkinson’s disease, typically early in the course of Parkinson’s. It also can happen as part of normal aging or with other medical – or especially neurological – disorders. If you have no other troubles, this is not something you have to run out and get evaluated.
The diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease can be challenging for nonexperts, especially early in the course of the disease or when there are less-typical features. I am fortunate to have institutional colleagues in neurology with special expertise in movement disorders, who are ideal to make or exclude the diagnosis of Parkinson’s.
Dear Dr. Roach: What do the various terms mean in relation to a person’s condition, and could you give a brief example of each? For example, “critical,” “serious,” “critical but stable,” etc. – C.B.
Answer: There are official guidelines for the use of these terms, which are part of the admitting orders for patients in the hospital. Status is updated as a patient’s condition changes.
“Critical” is a highly unfavorable condition, and means a person is very seriously ill and might not survive. In my opinion, critical is never really “stable.” Critically ill patients are generally in the intensive care unit or some other place with the highest levels of supervision.
“Serious” is less bad, but the patient is still acutely ill, and their ability to improve is questionable. “Fair” usually means the patient is conscious, but with favorable indicators for recovery. And “good” means the patient’s vital signs are normal, the patient is conscious and comfortable, and the indicators are excellent.
A patient in “good” condition is usually ready to leave the hospital.
(Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.)
