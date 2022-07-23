Dear Dr. Roach: My husband and I went to dinner with another couple. Three days later the man called to inform us he tested positive for Covid. The next day my husband developed symptoms, then tested positive as well. Our doctor prescribed Paxlovid. Symptoms were relatively mild, and he recovered quickly.
We both received two vaccines and two boosters. How did I not contract Covid? I was obviously around the same Covid source (I was even closer than my husband) and was in normal closeness to my husband until he tested positive. Do I have natural immunity? – C.R.
Answer: “Natural immunity” means that a person has gotten the disease and is protected from getting that disease again. This happens with many viral diseases. For example, very few people who get measles infection will get measles again, even if exposed. (The rare exceptions would include people who develop an immune system disease.)
Vaccine-based immunity is about 97%. Without a vaccine or previous history of the disease, 90% of people exposed to measles would come down with the disease if exposed. The other 10% may have innate immunity, meaning that they didn’t have to get the vaccine or survive the infection to become immune. Since this is rare and there is no way to tell, it’s best to get the vaccine.
In the case of COVID-19, there are probably some people with innate immunity, while others may have some protection due to previous infection from a different coronavirus, of which there are many.
Unfortunately, it seems that natural immunity from a previous infection is NOT long-lasting with COVID-19, and a person can get COVID-19 again and again. Until a vaccine is developed that provides long-lasting protection, we are left with periodic vaccination, which dramatically reduces the risk of severe disease.
(Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.)
