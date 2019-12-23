Heidi Lemmon and Holly Favorite are convinced their children's birthdays were the work of their late mother.
Kathleen Smedley passed away five years ago, but on Nov. 10 her daughters went to different hospitals and delivered children within hours of one another.
The sisters were keeping pregnancy a secret from one another, and their families, earlier in the year when at a family function Holly just couldn’t keep quiet any longer.
“At the end, we were standing around talking,” Holly said. “I wanted to tell them I was pregnant. But I didn’t want to tell them I was pregnant.”
As Holly, whose husband, Rocco, is from New Castle, began to divulge the big news, she noticed Heidi “was looking at me with a silly grin.”
“I told them I was 11 weeks,” Holly said. “My sister said she was 11 weeks, too, and our due dates were Nov. 5.”
Heidi said she and her husband, Corey Lemmon, who is also from New Castle, were going to wait until after her doctor's appointment to tell the family.
“We were waiting for our first ultrasound and could hear the heartbeat,” Heidi said. “I was really surprised. I didn’t know that Holly was pregnant, yet. When she told us my first thought was, ‘Well the babies will be pretty close in age.’”
Both sisters are sure their mother had something to do with the double blessing.
“I always thought that was a sign from my mom letting us know she is still there,” Heidi said.
“It is funny, because we were all so close with my mom,” Holly said. “We miss her so much. I think she had to have had a hand in this. She always liked to give people advice, and I imagine that is her up there saying, ‘I am still around, and I am still making things happen here.’”
At 7:57 a.m., Heidi gave birth to Ivalina Rose, her second child. Holly gave birth to Cecelia Louise at 4 p.m.
The sisters kept in touch in the days and months leading up to the deliveries, with Heidi advising her sister, who was expecting her first child.
“With this birth, people said that it was Holly’s first (child) and my second that I would go first and she would go later,” Heidi said. “I always thought it would be around the same time. As we got closer to the due date, the day before we were supposed to be induced, Holly thought she was having contractions. I thought she would go into labor before me.”
But, around 10 p.m., Holly went to the hospital with contractions.
“We headed to the hospital at the same time,” said Heidi, who was also having contractions.
But, the same-day birth almost didn’t happen.
“We were both late,” Holly said. “Our doctors were talking about us being induced. She was set up to be induced the following Tuesday, and I was to be induced on Sunday. We had a group text with my dad, and I said I thought I was going into labor. That night we were going to our separate hospitals.”
The sisters said no one can believe they delivered their children on the same day, just hours apart.
"My mom’s family and friends say it had to be a little miracle from somebody up above,” Holly said.
Rocco, who just celebrated his 23rd anniversary of joining the Air Force, was able to spend Veterans Day with his daughter. He is currently a major in the Air Force Reserves.
"He was overjoyed," Holly said. "He always said he wanted a daughter first. He can’t wait for her to grow up and go to the base with her and see all the planes.”
Heidi also believes Kathleen had a hand in the birth of her first-borne, Milo. He was born on her birthday in 2016, just months after Kathleen passed away.
“It’s never easy to lose a parent, but to lose your mom while pregnant and knowing she would not be there the day he was born left my heart heavy,” she said. “Milo was due on Dec. 20, and my mom’s birthday was Dec. 27."
Her due date came and went, and the doctors decided to set a date to induce.
“On the evening of Dec. 26, I started to go into labor and Milo was born on my mom’s birthday without induction," Heidi said.
Holly said going through pregnancy with Heidi was special — a memory she will treasure.
“It was nice to have here there. She helped plan my baby shower. It was nice to have her around and get her advice," she said.
And the message from her mom, well, that is not a surprise, Holly said. She is always looking for those little reminders.
“Admittedly, I am someone that needs signs from heaven to help get through the bad days,” she said. “I look for pennies, I look in the skies for crosses, I look for any sign that I can find. My mom knows this, and I truly believe she sent us these beautiful little memories to help makes those moments we miss her just a little easier.”
