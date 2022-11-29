Josh DeSalvo
Josh DeSalvo rolled a 300 game in the Tuesday Night League at Colonial Lanes.
The 300 game was the first for DeSalvo.
DeSalvo also scored games of 213 and 176 for a composite count of 689.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 1:08 am
