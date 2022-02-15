The Super Bowl-- an event that certainly brings out the chefs in many of us -- is now history.
One of the dishes often served during the Super Bowl these days is Buffalo wings. Buffalo wings date back to 1964 when they were created at The Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York.
At that time, chicken wings were simply discarded as scraps. These days, chicken wings trade at a premium. And as price tends to be a “supply and demand” issue, it’s not surprising considering over 1.4 billion (yes, that’s with a “b”) wings were projected to be eaten by Americans during the Super Bowl.
Note: Whenever wings are on your menu, please do not buy frozen wings. Hard to crisp those up.
Given the price of wings, we will be shifting to legs and thighs, which I would suggest you consider doing as well. Let me rephrase. We won’t be doing all wings, just some wings.
Liz simply loves the wings, so obviously I can’t totally cut them from the menu. While legs and thighs aren’t quite as fun as the wings, they are much better when you consider the amount of meat you are getting for your dollars spent. And you can still eat thighs and legs with your hands.
First, let me give you the authentic Buffalo sauce recipe, then we will cover how to prepare thighs and legs.
Buffalo Sauce
• 1½ cup Frank’s Original Hot Sauce
• 10 Tbs unsalted butter
• 4 Tbs white wine vinegar
The sauce is what you prepare last after the wings, thighs and legs are cooked to your liking. In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the hot sauce with the butter. Once the butter has melted, add the vinegar.
Now take a big, deep whiff. If you do that you will totally clear out your sinuses. Toss the wings, thighs and legs in the sauce and serve with ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping, along with carrots and celery.
Now let’s talk about cooking. As many of you know I now have a pellet grill. We leave all skin on, dry off each piece and spray lightly with olive oil spray.
We then apply our pork rub to the meat, but salt, pepper and granulated garlic will do just fine if you don’t have a rub. We smoke the thighs and legs at 275 degrees for 30 minutes or so, then add in the wings.
Smoke for another hour and then crank it up to 375 to 400 degrees for seven to 10 minutes to crisp up the skin. If you want to make sure the chicken is safely cooked, the thigh should register at 160 degrees. Toss in hot sauce and serve.
You can also smoke indirectly on a Weber kettle grill. On a gas grill, set up “indirect” and cook until the internal temperature of the chicken is 160 degrees.
To crisp up the skin, finish them off directly over the flame, being careful of the flaming. Chicken skin is notorious for that, so don’t step away for a moment. You can use a smoke box on a gas grill to get the smoky flavor.
If using an oven, suspend the pieces on a cookie cooling rack on a cookie sheet. Spray with the olive oil spray and apply the rub. Bake at 300 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, then crank it up to 400 to crisp up the skin.
Bottom line is that crisping the skin is really important. You don’t want rubbery skin covered in Buffalo sauce.
Enjoy!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Adviser in Jeffersonville, Indiana, by day and a BBQ and food enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.