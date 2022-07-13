Until my 10th grade year Laurel junior senior year
Everything's been going good. I got the perfect partners to get me ready.
On top of that I have the best coaches in the world that make the best game plans for the person in front of me, I think his style is perfect for mine matchup wise,
Grappling wrestling all across the board I couldn't be any happier with how training is going.
Everybody down here is elite you got big names and theres guys that dont have big names in the mma community as of yet that are phenomenal athletes.
Obviously you have big names like dustin coira jaoorge
jfromer champions or title challengers. Nunez who recently made a move
on top of the name buried beneath all that are phenomenal mma fighters that are up and comers and I think they'll make a big name for themselves on the scene if they haven't yet
On paper it looks great. two undefeated prospects two top ranked 185 poudn in belllatorree as for my own approach to the fight it doesn't affect me at all. Six and o as a pro he doesn't have any amatuer brakcground in mma.
He's a great grappler, great wrestler but this is mma and you have to mix it all up. His competition hasn't been the greatest. He hasn't really dealt with a test as tough as I am and someone whos going to give him adversity.
I think I'm going to go out there and beat him everywhere. He might put up a fight at first. As soon as he starts failing a couple takedowns and defend and work and work. On top of the grappling on the ground I don't see a way he can win this fight. I don't see a way that I can lose.
People land lucky shots but my team, my training partners, got me prepared for what he's going to do.
He's trying to counter something and he's going to have a counter that I'm going to counter. On fight night I'm ready to show all of that.
He's very green on his feet which means he's relatively inexperienced and he's uncomfortable.
I'm faster than he is and I'm much much s harper much more experienced on my feet overall in mma and striking. I think I have a major advantage on my feet.
Middleweight I'm comfortable at 185 this is my home. 170 would be overboard.
205 I'm a little small for the weight class. I only walk around at 205208 on a good day.
I'm just ready to go and put on a show July 22nd.
I'm looking to put on my best performance yet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.