Ellwood City Mayor Anthony Court was recognized Monday for his service as president of the Association of Mayors of the Boroughs of Pennsylvania.
He was presented the award by Zelienople Mayor Tom Oliverio, right, who was representing the association. Court, who won the association's Mayor of the Year Award in 2014, will continue to serve on the association's executive board and chair several committees.
Court has served as president for two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.