Lawrence County’s 175th birthday is on the horizon, and a new county flag could be in the making, specifically for that upcoming celebration.
Ian Baker, 28, of Little Beaver Township has designed and proposed a county flag in observance of the anniversary. In a presentation to the commissioners at their meeting Tuesday, he displayed a prototype of the new red, white and blue banner.
Flags originated on the battlefield, he said in a presentation to the board. He noted flags motivate people to advocate for their communities.
“What makes a good flag?” he queried. “The aesthetics don’t really matter. What makes it is the symbolism that means something to the people it represents.”
“Lawrence County is one of the few counties where people had to fight for its existence,” he said, offering a short review of history. “It took the people seven or eight tries before Harrisburg passed legislation that formed the county on March 20, 1949. This legacy of determination is what makes our county special. It’s what defined us in our history and still defines us today.”
His design, called “The Fireworks and Stripes,” depicts the same colors as the American flag, and its four stripes represent Pennsylvania. The canton, or the upper left corner, is shaped like the county, and its chevron points to the top white virtue stripe. The canton is red to symbolize determination and sacrifice, Baker said.
A fireworks design inside the canton designates the county’s place in the fireworks industry and the fighting spirit of its people, Baker pointed out.
The center star represents the city of New Castle. The 16 inner stars stand for each of the county’s 16 townships and resemble crackle fireworks. The 10 outer stars represent each of the county’s 10 boroughs and resemble a palm symbol.
The ship is representative of the county’s namesake, the USS Lawrence. Its sails represent a Fruit of the Spirit as outlined in Galatians 5:22-23 — love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness and gentleness. The two flags on the masts represent self-control.
The three waves under the sails represent the three rivers that flow through the county — the Beaver, Mahoning and Shenango rivers.
The quote on it, “Don’t Give Up the Ship,” was Commodore Perry’s battle cry.
“I firmly believe we need a flag that shows legacy and determination to the world,” Baker told the commissioners and a small audience of meeting attendees. “Ladies and gentlemen, we the people of Lawrence County never give up. I made this flag to show people that Lawrence County is still worth fighting for.
“I don’t want people to feel disheartened about where they live,” he continued. “I want people to call Lawrence County home. I want to inspire them to be the positive change that communities desperately need.”
Commissioner Dan Vogler noted that 40 years ago, the late Commissioner Paul L. Tanner formed a committee to accept proposals for an official county flag, which was formally adopted. That flag, now hanging in the commissioners meeting room with the American flag, is white with colored embroidery of water and cornfields, representing streams and farmland, representative of Lawrence County.
Vogler said he envisions the county possibly adopting Baker’s flag as the designated one specifically for the 175th anniversary, but he would not want to replace the existing county flag because of the history of how it was designed and created.
About a month ago, the commissioners assembled a committee of themselves, President Judge Dominick Motto, members of the Tourist Promotion Agency and the Lawrence County, Ellwood City and Enon Valley historical societies to discuss plans for how to commemorate and celebrate the upcoming 175th anniversary in 2024.
Commissioner Brian D. Burick has agreed to chair that committee.
“Eventually, we as a board can take action to adopt (Baker’s design) as the official flag of the county’s 175th anniversary,” Vogler said publicly, telling Baker, “You’ve put a lot of time, thought and effort into this, and I admire your creativity. We greatly appreciate your going to all this trouble and the time you’ve put into it.”
He noted Baker designed the flag on his own initiative and paid for the creation of the prototype.
“I personally love this flag,” Burick commented, “and the thought, creativity and meaning behind it.”
Baker, a graduate of Mohawk High School and Grove City College, for the past 1 1/2 years has been working as a systems analyst in the information technology department at Westminster College.
Ian is one of five official nominees for five Mohawk Area School Board seats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.