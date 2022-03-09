COVID-19 update for March 9
|State
|County
|New cases
|1,200
|16
|Total cases
|2,766,270
|18,807
|New deaths
|38
|0
|Total deaths
|43,730
|408
|Vaccination rate
|72.8%
|62.5%
Just 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 408. There have been six deaths in March. There were 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were no probable cases reported. The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,807 cases (13,018 confirmed, 5,789 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are three COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported two adult ICU beds are available with six staffed.
There is one adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,582 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of four from Monday. So far, 42,118 full doses have been given out, up four from Monday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 989 partial doses and 844 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,207,311 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,262,754 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,239,945.
Statewide, there were 1,219 new cases of the coronavirus, the 11th day in a row with fewer than 1,300 new cases, but the highest total this week. The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 982, the lowest total since early August.
