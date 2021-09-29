NEW CASTLE
The New Castle Public Library's board of trustees, the governing board of the library, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 18.
The Book Cellar is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Fall in love with a good mystery this month with a buy one, get one free sale on mystery books all month long. For one week only, Oct. 18-23, to celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week, anyone buying a book will receive a second regularly priced book at no charge. Visit the website to learn more about joining the Friends or ask next time you visit the library.
Upcoming programs include:
•Library Stitchers: noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 1 and 15.
•Storytime in the Park: 2:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Visit the library website for locations.
•Lego Build Club: 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 2.
•Virtual Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 4, 18, and 25. Call for Zoom information.
•Friends of the Library: 11 a.m. Oct. 4.
•Groove ‘n’ Move: 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Best for ages 2-5.
•Book Scavenger: 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 and 26. For ages 10 to teens.
•Mother Goose and Wee Build: 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27.
•Pre-K Explorers: 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Best for ages 3-6.
•Paws to Read: 4 p.m. Oct. 7 and 21 and 11 a.m. Oct. 9. Call (724) 658-6659, ext. 106, to register for a 15-minute timeslot.
•STEAM Club: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28. All ages.
Book Talk with Dr. Alison McNeal meets at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 1. The group is reading "Smalltime" by Russell Shorto. Call the library’s reference desk for details.
The New Castle Public Library will be closed Oct 11.
F.D. CAMPBELL
The F.D. Campbell Memorial Library will be taking part in the Sperdute Farms Fall Festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 2 and 3. The library will be selling cotton candy and each purchase gets a free book.
Story Book Time is from 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 7 and 21.
Learn about “The Truths and Myths of Spiritualism” from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Come in person at the library or meet up for Facebook Live.
Outdoor Movie Night takes place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for a fun family movie under the stars.
Trunk or Treat happens from 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 16.
Book Club is discussing “Under the Tulip Tree” by Michelle Shocklee from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 19.
Outdoor acoustic music happens from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23.
Adult crafts will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26. There is a small fee; call the library to register.
ELLWOOD CITY
All programming is virtual. Call (724) 758-6458 for more information.
Programs include:
•Baby Laptime: 10 a.m. Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26.
•Family Laptime: 6 p.m. Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28.
•STEM Saturday: 10 a.m. Oct 9.
•Halloween display for photos: Oct 26-30.
Book clubs include:
•Food4Thought: 4 p.m. Oct. 7.
•Classics: 6:30 p.m. Oct 11.
•Twenty-somethings: 7 p.m. Oct. 12.
•Evening Group: 6:30 p.m. Oct 13.
•Hooked on Books: 4 p.m. Oct 14.
•Afternoon Group: 1:30 p.m. Oct 19.
•Just You and Me: 6 p.m. Oct. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.