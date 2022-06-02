New Castle
The board of trustees, the governing board of the New Castle Public Library, will meet at 1:30 p.m. June 20.
Friends of the New Castle Public Library will have a picnic at 11:30 a.m. June 13 at the Morrison estate. The Christmas in July sale will be July 23. The Friends is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to promoting, supporting and advocating for the library. The Friends operate the Book Cellar. New members are always welcome. Dues are $10 per year.
Local authors Dale Perelman and Philip Warren will have a book signing at 6 p.m. June 2. Copies of “Death at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles” by Perelman and “Winter’s Dead” by Warren will be available for sale.
Robert A. Presnar, a local educator, historian and author, will present a talk on the “Torso Murders” at 6 p.m. June 15 at the library. The torso murders were a series of gruesome decapitation cases that occurred in the West Pittsburg swamp during the 1920s and 1930s. He will also discuss a possible connection with Cleveland and the infamous Kingsbury Run murders that have baffled investigators until the present day.
Book Talk meets at 9:30 a.m. June 6 to discuss “This is Happiness” by Niall Williams. Call (724) 658-6659, ext. 109, to register or for more information.
Beatnik Café is at 6 p.m. June 13. Enjoy local music and entertainment in an open-mic environment. If you are interested in a spot or performing at Beatnik in future months, call (724) 658-6659, ext. 111.
Join like-minded adult fans of anime at Fandom 18+ from 5:30 to 8 p.m. the first and third Monday of the month.
Join the Library Stitchers for sewing and quilting from noon to 3 p.m. the first and third Fridays of the month. Every skill level is welcome.
Mother Goose Storytime, a lively, movement-oriented program featuring dance, song and, of course, stories meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. WeeBuild, for socialization and constructive play, follows.
Virtual storytimes take place at 10 a.m. Mondays. Check www.ncdlc.org for Zoom connection.
Pre-K Explorers Outdoors is a hands-on learning experience for children 3 to 6 years old. Participants will explore a book or two and then participate in STEAM activities that enhance the books. Meeting at local parks at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The schedule includes June 7, Pearson Park; June 14, Shenango Park; June 21, Marti Park; and June 28, Scotland Meadows Park.
Storytime at the Amphitheater in New Wilmington is a moment for individuals to enjoy the outdoors at New Wilmington’s new amphitheater in the borough. These storytimes are hosted in collaboration with the Fresh Marketplace and take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays.
Pokémon Club, a teen-led club for teens and younger Pokémon fans, meets at 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Monday Movie Matinee takes place at 2 p.m. Mondays at the library. The schedule includes: June 6, “Finding Nemo”; June 13, “Moana”; June 20, “The Little Mermaid”; and June 27, “The Pirates! Band of Misfits.”
“Explore the Possibilities! STEAM Stations” will take place at 4 p.m. June 16.
Randy Ryan will share his book, “My First Baseball Game,” and offer some inspiration for aspiring young authors at 2 p.m. June 29.
The Book Cellar offers used books, CDs, DVDs and other items with all proceeds benefiting the New Castle Public Library. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
F.D. Campbell
F.D. Campbell Memorial Library is selling tickets for a chance to win a $500 prize. Tickets are available at the front desk. The winner will be pulled on June 30.
Friends of the Library is a group of individuals dedicated to fundraising and assisting the library. The next meeting is at 9 a.m. June 11 at the library.
Other events include: Summer reading program challenge registration opens, June 6; Matinee movie, 11 a.m. June 15; National Geographic Friday Trivia, June 17, 24 and 30; Fun in the Sun and Skin Safety display, June 25; and Book Club, 3 p.m. June 21.
Adult craft night with an ocean inspired wine bottle will be June 21. Cost is $10 per person. Registration is required and can be made at fdclibrary.org.
Programs for children include: Grab-n-go craft, available at the library while supplies last; Schools of Fish: Creatures of the Sea, 1 p.m. June 13; Schools of Fish: A Day in the Sand, 1 p.m. June 20; Science by the “See,” 5 p.m. June 23; and Schools of Fish: Pirates, ARGH! 1 p.m. June 27.
Ellwood City
STEM Saturday takes place at 10 a.m. June 11.
The Wild, Wet Wednesdays summer reading program takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.
Family Laptime is at 6 p.m. Thursdays beginning June 16.
Book groups for adults and teens include: Classics, 6:30 p.m. June 13; Twenty-Something, 7 p.m. June 14; Book Bunch, noon June 15; Hooked on Books, 4 p.m. June 16; Afternoon, 1:30 p.m. June 21; Just You and Me, 6 p.m. June 21; Bookworms, noon June 23; and Food 4 Thought, 4 p.m. June 30.
The Library Tea fundraiser will be from 1 to 3 p.m. June 25 at Calvin Presbyterian Church.
A veterans’ outreach program will take place between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 22.
All programs are virtual. Call (724) 758-6458 for more information.
Lawrence County
The board of trustees, the governing board of the Lawrence County Federated Library System, will meet at 1 p.m. June 13 in the director’s office at the New Castle Public Library.
Juneteenth outreach will be June 18 at Cascade Park. Other outreach destinations will be visited by the outreach coordinator. Contact director@ncdlc.org to participate in this program.
