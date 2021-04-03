+2 Cpl. Gettings posthumously inducted into Soldiers & Sailors hall of valor Fifteen years after Marine Corps Cpl. Albert P. Gettings was laid to rest, he continues to receive posthumous accolades for his valor and sacr…

Tuesday, March 30, was declared as the 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, Company F Day in Lawrence County.

That was the unit the late Marine Corps Cpl. Albert P. Gettings had served during Operation Iraqi Freedom, when he was shot and killed by enemy fire on Jan. 5, 2006.

The Lawrence County commissioners adopted a resolution Tuesday, giving that designation to March 30, 2021, as a measure of appreciation for the young Marine’s sacrifice to his country.

His father, David Gettings, attended the commissioners meeting. The commissioners also adopted resolutions commending each of the Marines who are continuing to serve in that battalion.

They are: Lt. Col. Ryan B. Cohen of Honolulu, a Silver Star recipient, the battalion commander; Sgt. Major José A. Acero of Huntington Park, California; Capt. Moises T. Navas of Germantown, Maryland, whose Marine brother, Moises A. Navas died March 8, 2020 at age 34 while serving in Operation Inherent Resolve in southern Iraq; and 1st Sgt. Adrian Muñoz of Jacksonville, North Carolina. The group have generated the Albert P. Gettings Award for Marines at Camp LeJeune in Jacksonville, an annual presentation.

“We’ve done these proclamations in years past,” Commissioner Dan Vogler noted, adding, “It will be an honor for me to vote on these proclamations. We must never forget.”

“This is much closer to you, more than any of us could possibly imagine,” Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said. “Thank you for your son’s sacrifice for his nation.”

Gettings told the commissioners, “This request was made to honor the Marines in charge of (his son’s) unit and to further the reputation and history of Lawrence County’s son.

“We are giving the military a reason to realize that we, as civilians, care,” Gettings said. “We do have a stake in this because, as Lawrence County residents, this gentleman, who happened to be my son, is being honored on an ongoing basis.

“I try to keep myself in front of their command so that is not forgotten,” he said. “In doing so, it furthers the reputation of Lawrence County, PA. You’re giving these Marines encouragement, to thank them for their job well done. You’re doing much more than you realize. That helps to further the reputation of Lawrence County at a Camp Lejeune.”

There are three Marine base camps — also including Camp Pendleton North in San Diego, and Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler in Okinawa, Japan.

“This is something we are more than happy to do for your son or for any Marine from Lawrence County who was killed while serving our country,” Boyd said.

Thank you for your son’s service and his sacrifice,” Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel commented. “I’m a firm believer that we need to do these things for our younger generation who doesn’t have a connection with the greatest generation ... and to pay respect and honor to what our military personnel do to sacrifice. Your son gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

Gettings noted, “There are no fallen Marines. Once a Marine, always a Marine. And Freedom is definitely not free.”

The county commissioners about 10 years ago purchased a church next to the courthouse that they renamed in memory of Gettings, calling it the Albert P. Gettings Annex.

Gettings said he hopes to install a display case in the building with memorabilia of his son’s service to the Marines.

