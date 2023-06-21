City council introduced a potential amendment to the city’s ordinance regarding solid waste during a special meeting Wednesday.
The proposed amendment states unless given an exception, every owner, tenant or occupant of developed residential property, except multi-family dwelling units of five or more not individually owned within the city is mandated to pay a quarterly collection rate for solid waste, recyclables, leaf waste and Christmas tree collection to the city’s exclusive hauler as determined in the contract.
As an alternative, if permitted by the contract, customers can purchase and place city bags for collection.
The proposed amendment allows the city’s exclusive hauler — Aiken Refuse — to discontinue services for non-payment of fees and will not be responsible to collect any items from said customer.
The city’s contract with Aiken runs until March 31, 2026.
The contract allows residents to purchase 95-gallon totes for a one-time fee of $75, plus a bill of $69 per quarter, or $23 a month. The alternative is for residents to purchase 32-gallon orange bags, which is only sold in rolls of 10 for $35 per roll.
Aiken announced, effective July 1, that recycling pickup will now be the same day as the weekly trash pickup for specified weeks.
The specified weeks are July 3-7, July 17-21, July 31-Aug. 4, Aug. 14-18, Aug. 28-Sept. 1, Sept. 11-15, Sept. 25-29, Oct. 9-13, Oct. 23-27, Nov. 6-10, Nov. 20-24, Dec. 4-8 and Dec. 18-22.
Regular service will be held on holidays except for Christmas and New Year’s Day. For customers who have pickup on those days, pickup will be one day later.
