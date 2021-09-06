•CORRECTION: The photo on page B1 of the Monday edition of the sports page incorrectly identified a Shenango player. The Wildcats' No. 3 is Nick Dando, not Carter Haney.
CORRECTION 4 WEDNESDAY
-
- Updated
- 0
Trending Video
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Truck driver charged in motorcyclist's death
-
Jail mourns corrections officer's death
-
Man painting power tower killed by electrocution
-
Ellwood City man arrested on child pornography charges
-
Man accused of child rape released from hospital, jailed
-
Borough man wanted in reported assault
-
Butler woman arrested in reported robbery
-
Man facing sexual assault charges
-
Man identified in power line electrocution
-
Band, Candy Canes were quarantined for Friday's game
Editor's pick
editor's pick
- Updated
- 0
Managing editor Pete Sirianni previews a story in the Sept. 2 newspaper.
Podcast
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Samuel P. Luptak Sr. passed away Sept. 2, 2021. Visitation will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, with service to follow at 6 p.m. at Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home, 5925 Market St., Boardman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.