A woman who was killed in a collision in Mahoning Township Tuesday has been identified as 82-year-old Nancy Black of Pulaski.
Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson reported that Black died of blunt force trauma. She was transported from the accident scene to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Crash details were still unavailable Thursday morning from Mahoning Township police, who are investigating the collision that bystanders said involved three vehicles. Police chief Robert Sipe said further details will be available later in the day.
A second driver was flown with injuries to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital, according to information from the coroner's office. Her name and condition were not available.
A toddler in one of the cars appeared to have been uninjured but was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital.
The crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. in the 4400 block of West State Street.
Deputy Coroner Samuel Teolis said he learned from officers at the scene that the cars were in line at a road construction zone and one woman hit the deceased woman’s car from behind.
The driver of a Chevrolet SUV that was involved appeared to have suffered minor injuries, according to a bystander at the scene.
Other vehicles involved in the collision were a Kia and a blue Chevy Cobalt from Ohio. The Colbalt was demolished.
The state police accident reconstruction team was summoned to determine how the crash occurred. The highway was closed for several hours and traffic was detoured onto secondary roads.
The Mahoning, Union, Pulaski and Neshannock Township volunteer fire departments assisted the police at the scene. Also responding were an Ohio state trooper and Pulaski Township police.
